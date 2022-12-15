Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Decreases By 45.0%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 1,984,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,442. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

About Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

