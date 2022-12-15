Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Decreases By 45.0%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 1,984,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,442. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
