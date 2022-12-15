Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Expands By 18.5%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 109,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,223. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

