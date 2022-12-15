Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Rises By 44.5%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,534. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

