Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 32.2%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

