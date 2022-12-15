Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Drops By 36.6%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at 83.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 83.49. SHIMAMURA has a 52 week low of 83.49 and a 52 week high of 83.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SHIMAMURA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 14,600.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SHIMAMURA (SHAOF)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.