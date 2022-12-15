Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Drops By 36.6%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at 83.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 83.49. SHIMAMURA has a 52 week low of 83.49 and a 52 week high of 83.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SHIMAMURA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 14,600.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

