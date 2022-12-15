Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Expands By 68.8%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

SHUA remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,423. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $5,014,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $4,473,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,521,000.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

