Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Decreases By 58.4%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

SIXWF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

