Short Interest in Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Increases By 55.6%

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Skinvisible Stock Performance

Skinvisible stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Skinvisible has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $715,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.63.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

