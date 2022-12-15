Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Expands By 31.9%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the third quarter valued at $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 194.7% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 122,696 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRMR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Tremor International Stock Down 5.7 %
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
