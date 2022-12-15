Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Drops By 21.4%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

UE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 1,391,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

