Short Interest in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Drops By 24.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 981,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

VIST traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 599,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

