Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in November

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 1,149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.3 days.

SMAWF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAWF. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

