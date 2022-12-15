Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $63,924,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $58,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $51,199,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

SWIR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

