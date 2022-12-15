Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $63,924,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $58,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $51,199,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless Price Performance
SWIR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.