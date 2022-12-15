Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,969. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

