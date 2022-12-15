Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $116.65 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 82.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

