Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $538,500.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. 441,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,442. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

