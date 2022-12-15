Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 97.0% in November

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 45,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.