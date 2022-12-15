Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.74. 1,399,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,005,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.