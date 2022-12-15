Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $14.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $696.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,898. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $933.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

