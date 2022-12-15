Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 923.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 271,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,311. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

