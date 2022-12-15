Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 20,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

