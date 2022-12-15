Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,010. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.