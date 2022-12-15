Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.30 ($5.58) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

