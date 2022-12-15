Single Point Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

