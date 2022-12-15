Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

NYSE:HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.12. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

