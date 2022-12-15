Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

