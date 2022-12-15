Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

