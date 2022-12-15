SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.31 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and $3.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05414633 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,077,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

