SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.31 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05414633 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,077,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

