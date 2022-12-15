Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sino Land Stock Up 3.0 %

Sino Land stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.2476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

