Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

