Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of SIOX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 5,768,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,151. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

