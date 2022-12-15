SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.83. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4,178 shares traded.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.