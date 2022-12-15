SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.83. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4,178 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
