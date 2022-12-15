Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 706,500 shares of company stock worth $16,502,310. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 3,273,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

