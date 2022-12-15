Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.96. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,570 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

