SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,938 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

