SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $6.07 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.