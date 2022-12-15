SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

