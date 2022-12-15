SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 23,686 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.