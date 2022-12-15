SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 9,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.