SOMESING (SSX) Price Down 3.5% This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $41.88 million and $547,231.77 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

