Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.76

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $21.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 90,976 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

