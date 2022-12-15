Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

SONVY stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

