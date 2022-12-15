Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $148.59 million and $275.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00236392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00732526 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $659.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

