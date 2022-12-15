Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.