Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

