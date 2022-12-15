Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

LOV stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.