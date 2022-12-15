Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 1,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.