SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.