SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

